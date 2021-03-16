82 ERQS practices jump training

Members of the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare to do a prejump brief at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The 82 ERQS specializes in technical rescue, extraction, battlefield trauma and extended care in the event that a service member or allied partner requests casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|03.16.2021
|03.18.2021 04:32
|6561380
|210316-F-SS174-0018
|7360x4912
|2.97 MB
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|0
|0
