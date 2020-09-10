Master Sgt. Jesse Kupka, a loadmaster with the 96th Airlift Squadron, gives a thumbs up after releasing cargo during an airdrop at Volk Field, Wis., October 9, 2020. The cargo was full of medical supplies used during the airfield evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)
|10.09.2020
|03.16.2021 19:02
|6559229
|211009-F-LO230-065
|7360x4912
|2.19 MB
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
|2
|0
This work, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
