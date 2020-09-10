Master Sgt. Jesse Kupka, a loadmaster with the 96th Airlift Squadron, gives a thumbs up after releasing cargo during an airdrop at Volk Field, Wis., October 9, 2020. The cargo was full of medical supplies used during the airfield evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

Date Taken: 10.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 Location: MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care, by SSgt Trevor Saylor