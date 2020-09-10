Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 5 of 10]

    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care

    MINNESOTA-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Saylor 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Sarah Corbett, a fire team member from the 934th Security Forces Squadron, looks out the window during a training flight aboard a C-130, October 9, 2020. The 934 SFS was tasked to provide security support during the exercise at Volk Field, Wis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 19:02
    Photo ID: 6559228
    VIRIN: 201009-F-LO230-052
    Resolution: 6383x4260
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: MINNESOTA-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care
    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    934th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    934th AW
    Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT