934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care

Senior Airman Nick Imsdahl, fire team member from the 934th Security Forces Squadron, sits in a C-130 as the flight crew prepares to take off from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, October 9, 2020. The fire team’s role was to secure the airfield for the evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

