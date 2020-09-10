Senior Airman Nick Imsdahl, fire team member from the 934th Security Forces Squadron, sits in a C-130 as the flight crew prepares to take off from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, October 9, 2020. The fire team’s role was to secure the airfield for the evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)
This work, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
