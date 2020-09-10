Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 4 of 10]

    934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care

    MINNESPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Saylor 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jacquelyn Rosenow, a member of the 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, looks over an equipment list as she packs equipment for the training flight, October 9, 2020. The exercise tested the capability of the 934 AES to provide in-flight critical care during a medical airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 19:02
    Photo ID: 6559227
    VIRIN: 201009-F-LO230-020
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: MINNESPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    934th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    934th AW
    Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station
    3N0X6

