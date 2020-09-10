934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care

Master Sgt. Jacquelyn Rosenow, a member of the 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, looks over an equipment list as she packs equipment for the training flight, October 9, 2020. The exercise tested the capability of the 934 AES to provide in-flight critical care during a medical airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

Date Taken: 10.09.2020
Location: MINNESPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US