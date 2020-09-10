Airman Nick Imsdahl, fire team member from the 934th Security Forces Squadron, discusses airfield security during during the airfield evacuation exercise at Volk Field, Wis., October 9, 2020. The fire team set up a perimeter to ensure a the 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron had time to safely evacuate patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:02
|Photo ID:
|6559230
|VIRIN:
|211009-F-LO230-077
|Resolution:
|7310x4879
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
