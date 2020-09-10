934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care

Airman Nick Imsdahl, fire team member from the 934th Security Forces Squadron, discusses airfield security during during the airfield evacuation exercise at Volk Field, Wis., October 9, 2020. The fire team set up a perimeter to ensure a the 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron had time to safely evacuate patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

