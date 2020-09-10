A medical patient dummy belonging to the 934th Airlift Wing rests after being loaded onto the C-130 during an exercise at Volk Field, Wis., October 9, 2020. The exercise simulated a quick stop to load passengers, and provide in-flight medical support during the flight to a medical center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:02
|Photo ID:
|6559233
|VIRIN:
|201009-F-LO230-110
|Resolution:
|6910x4612
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT