934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care

Master Sgt. Jesse Kupka, a loadmaster from the 96th Airlift Squadron, checks a cargo list during preparations for the training flight to Volk Field, Wis., October 9, 2020. The exercise tested the capability of the 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to provide in-flight critical care during a medical airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)

