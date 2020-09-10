Airmen from the 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron discuss preparations for the training flight to Volk Field, Wis. at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minn., October 9, 2020. The flight consisted of two parts: dropping cargo to an airfield, and then picking up cargo and patients during a short stop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Saylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 19:02
|Photo ID:
|6559225
|VIRIN:
|201009-F-LO230-007
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provide in-flight critical care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Trevor Saylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
