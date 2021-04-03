Sgt. Sydney Moore, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, 1st Sgt. John Jones, 996th Area Support Medical Company, and Capt. Victor Bartels, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 1120th Transportation Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, look toward a village just before beginning to formulate a plan to assault that village as part of the Mystery event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition on Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on March 4.



The annual Best Warrior Competition is a chance for the best Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard to showcase their Warrior skills and to demonstrate their ability to serve effectively on the battlefield side-by-side with their active duty counterparts.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

