Sgt. Stephen Munoz, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-158th Infantry, Bushmasters, Arizona Army National Guard, negotiates an obstacle in the ice and snow of the obstacle course on Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., during the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition on March 4.
The Obstacle Course event of the 2021 Best Warrior competition required the competitors to complete a series of physical obstacles to demonstrate their physical agility, toughness, and endurance along with their ability to mentally push themselves through the extreme fatigue that builds as they move through the course.
(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
