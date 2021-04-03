Spc. Randy Hassell, 365th Signal Company, Arizona Army National Guard, sprints through the snow to the next obstacle during the Obstacle Course event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on March 4.



The annual Best Warrior Competition showcases the best Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard, their mental toughness and resiliency, technical and tactical proficiency, and ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their active duty counterparts on the battlefield.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Nicholas Moyte