Chief Warrant Officer 2 Samuel Irons, 1348th Support Maintenance Company, Arizona Army National Guard, pulls security along with the rest of his team, as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter lifts off after completing an air assault drop during the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition on Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on March 4.



The annual Best Warrior Competition showcases the best Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard, their mental toughness and resiliency, technical and tactical proficiency and ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their active duty counterparts on the battlefield.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 22:30 Photo ID: 6555007 VIRIN: 040321-Z-BT406-0438 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.99 MB Location: BELLEMONT, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.