Sgt. Enrique Rascon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 158th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, pulls security as his team leader determines the correct heading for the team to continue it’s patrol through the forest during the Mystery event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on March 4th.



The annual Best Warrior Competition showcases the best Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard, their mental toughness and resiliency, technical and tactical proficiency and ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their active duty counterparts on the battlefield.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

