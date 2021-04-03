Sgt. Sydney Moore, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, scans the forest for signs that enemy forces are in the area during the Mystery event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on March 4.



The annual Best Warrior Competition brings the best Soldiers in the Arizona Army National Guard, from all types of units, to compete for the title of Arizona’s Best Warrior and the right to represent the state at the regional competition.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte

This work, 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.