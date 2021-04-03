Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 9]

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition

    BELLEMONT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flies over the snow covered forest of Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. carrying a team of 2021 Arizona Best Warrior participants to the site of the Mystery Event on March 4.

    The annual Best Warrior Competition showcases the best Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard, their mental toughness and resiliency, technical and tactical proficiency and ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their active duty counterparts on the battlefield.

    (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6555005
    VIRIN: 040321-Z-BT406-0410
    Resolution: 5168x3292
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: BELLEMONT, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition
    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona Army National Guard
    Camp Navajo
    AZNG
    DEMA
    CASY2021
    Arizona Best Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT