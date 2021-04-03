A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flies over the snow covered forest of Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. carrying a team of 2021 Arizona Best Warrior participants to the site of the Mystery Event on March 4.



The annual Best Warrior Competition showcases the best Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard, their mental toughness and resiliency, technical and tactical proficiency and ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their active duty counterparts on the battlefield.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6555005 VIRIN: 040321-Z-BT406-0410 Resolution: 5168x3292 Size: 2.41 MB Location: BELLEMONT, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.