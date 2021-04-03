Sgt. Enrique Rascon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 158th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, moves to confront enemy fire taken by his team during the Mystery event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on March 4.



The annual Best Warrior Competition is a chance for the best Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard to showcase their Warrior skills and to demonstrate their ability to serve effectively on the battlefield in addition to serving their own communities.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

