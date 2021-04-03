Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 9]

    2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition

    BELLEMONT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Enrique Rascon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 158th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, moves to confront enemy fire taken by his team during the Mystery event of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on March 4.

    The annual Best Warrior Competition is a chance for the best Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard to showcase their Warrior skills and to demonstrate their ability to serve effectively on the battlefield in addition to serving their own communities.

    (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

