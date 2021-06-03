Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down [Image 9 of 9]

    KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Aviation Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, listen to a safety course during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 5, 2021. Aviation units across the U.S. Army conduct safety stand downs every year to focus on various safety procedures and to combat mid-tour complacency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6544827
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-TN401-1134
    Resolution: 5753x3438
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Regional Command East
    Aviation
    Safety Stand Down
    2/38th GSAB
    1-168th GSAB
    KFOR 28

