Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jay Falkenburg, a Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, teaches a safety course during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 5, 2021. Aviation units across the U.S. Army conduct safety stand downs every year to focus on various safety procedures and to combat mid-tour complacency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ This work, KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down, by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.