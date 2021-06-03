Spc. Lauren Smith and Maj. Daniel Diaz, aviation Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, teach an Army Combat Fitness Test safety course during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. The stand down emphasized safety in all areas of Army skills, not just those that are aviation-specific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 09:28
|Photo ID:
|6544825
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-TN401-1069
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|CLARKSTON, MI, US
|Hometown:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down
