Sgt. Tye Thompson, an aviation Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, teaches a class on the use of an automated external defibrillator during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. Soldiers focused on many aspects of safety during their two-day stand down, including medical response training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 09:28
|Photo ID:
|6544821
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-TN401-1012
|Resolution:
|3952x2950
|Size:
|926.21 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|MOUNT VERNON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down
LEAVE A COMMENT