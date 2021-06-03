Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down [Image 3 of 9]

    KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Tye Thompson, an aviation Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, teaches a class on the use of an automated external defibrillator during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. Soldiers focused on many aspects of safety during their two-day stand down, including medical response training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

