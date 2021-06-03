KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down

Spc. Emily Beazley, an aircraft structural repairer assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, teaches a class on the composite materials of helicopters during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. Aviation Soldiers need to have a fundamental knowledge of helicopter maintenance to better understand the safety aspects which go along with their mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

