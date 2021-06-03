Spc. Emily Beazley, an aircraft structural repairer assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, teaches a class on the composite materials of helicopters during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. Aviation Soldiers need to have a fundamental knowledge of helicopter maintenance to better understand the safety aspects which go along with their mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 09:28
|Photo ID:
|6544823
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-TN401-1043
|Resolution:
|5236x3331
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|WILMINGTON, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down
LEAVE A COMMENT