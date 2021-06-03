Sgt. Abraham Boxx, a critical care flight paramedic, teaches Pfc. Mariyah Berry, an automated logistical specialist, both assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, how to handle a Sig Sauer M17 pistol during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. Hands-on instruction allows Soldiers to gain familiarity with weapon systems they haven’t used before in a safe environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 09:28
|Photo ID:
|6544826
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-TN401-1097
|Resolution:
|5709x3774
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|MUDGEE, NSW, AU
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|WILMINGTON, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down
