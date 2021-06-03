Sgt. Abraham Boxx, a critical care flight paramedic, teaches Pfc. Mariyah Berry, an automated logistical specialist, both assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, how to handle a Sig Sauer M17 pistol during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. Hands-on instruction allows Soldiers to gain familiarity with weapon systems they haven’t used before in a safe environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 09:28 Photo ID: 6544826 VIRIN: 210306-Z-TN401-1097 Resolution: 5709x3774 Size: 1.6 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Hometown: MUDGEE, NSW, AU Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US Hometown: WILMINGTON, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.