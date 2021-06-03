KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lee Fuller, an aviation safety officer assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, teaches a class on the proper use of personal protective equipment during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. Safety is a number one priority for aviators supporting the RC-E mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

