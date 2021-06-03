Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down

    KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lee Fuller, an aviation safety officer assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, teaches a class on the proper use of personal protective equipment during an aviation stand down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 6, 2021. Safety is a number one priority for aviators supporting the RC-E mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 09:28
    Photo ID: 6544822
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-TN401-1022
    Resolution: 4966x3180
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR aviation conducts safety stand down [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Regional Command East
    Aviation
    Safety Stand Down
    2/38th GSAB
    1-168th GSAB
    KFOR 28

