LOX paperwork

Airman 1st Class Bethany Dacus, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, fills out a form after servicing liquid oxygen on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. It is essential for Airmen to complete forms letting aircrew and fellow maintenance Airmen know dates and amounts of LOX serviced to ensure an aircraft’s mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

