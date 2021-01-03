Tech. Sgt. John Thompson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, pushes a liquid oxygen cart into place on the flight line before servicing the LOX on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. Liquid oxygen is essential for aircrew to have breathable air while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|03.01.2021
|03.03.2021 14:17
|6541060
|210301-F-UJ876-2001
|6048x4024
|10.06 MB
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|1
|0
This work, Cart push [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
