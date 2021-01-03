Airman 1st Class Bethany Dacus, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, attaches a liquid oxygen service line hose to a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. Aircraft receive LOX service for three different systems at least once a week to ensure aircrew and passengers have breathable air while conducting any flying missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 14:17 Photo ID: 6541064 VIRIN: 210301-F-UJ876-2167 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.02 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hose attachment [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.