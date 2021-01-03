Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to service the liquid oxygen on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. Crew chiefs must wear specific personal protective equipment due to the risks and dangers involved when servicing LOX, which is stored at minus 300 degrees fahrenheit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 03.01.2021
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US