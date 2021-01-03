Airman 1st Class Bethany Dacus, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, purges moisture and debris from a liquid oxygen service line before servicing LOX on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. The service line must be purged before LOX can be serviced to ensure proper flow of liquid oxygen to the aircraft and prevent contaminants from being introduced to the breathable air system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

