LOX instruction

Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron read a technical order before servicing the liquid oxygen on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. Technical orders give Airmen instructions to ensure they properly and safely conduct maintenance tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

