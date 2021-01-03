Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOX instruction [Image 4 of 8]

    LOX instruction

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron read a technical order before servicing the liquid oxygen on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. Technical orders give Airmen instructions to ensure they properly and safely conduct maintenance tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6541063
    VIRIN: 210301-F-UJ876-2038
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.06 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    This work, LOX instruction [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

