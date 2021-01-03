Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron read a technical order before servicing the liquid oxygen on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. Technical orders give Airmen instructions to ensure they properly and safely conduct maintenance tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6541063
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-UJ876-2038
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
This work, LOX instruction [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
