Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LOX shield [Image 1 of 8]

    LOX shield

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assemble a liquid oxygen shield before servicing LOX on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. The LOX shield keeps liquid oxygen contained in a small area during high-wind conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6541058
    VIRIN: 210301-F-UJ876-2032
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOX shield [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LOX shield
    Cart push
    LOX prep
    LOX instruction
    Hose attachment
    LOX purge
    LOX watch
    LOX paperwork

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    C-17

    DoD

    Pittsburgh

    Globemaster III

    Air Force Reserve

    Airman Magazine

    911th Airlift Wing

    Air Force

    Maintenance

    "4th Air Force

    TAGS

    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    USAF
    AirmanMagazine
    4thAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT