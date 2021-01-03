Airman 1st Class Bethany Dacus, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, observes excess liquid oxygen vapors as they vent out of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. When servicing the aircraft’s liquid oxygen system, a steady stream of LOX flowing from the system vent will indicate the system is full and servicing is complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6541066
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-UJ876-2252
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.26 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LOX watch [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT