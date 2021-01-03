Airman 1st Class Bethany Dacus, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, observes excess liquid oxygen vapors as they vent out of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. When servicing the aircraft’s liquid oxygen system, a steady stream of LOX flowing from the system vent will indicate the system is full and servicing is complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 14:17 Photo ID: 6541066 VIRIN: 210301-F-UJ876-2252 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.26 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LOX watch [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.