210222-N-JX361-2013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Kyle Strutton, from Ore City, Texas, takes inventory before an inspection in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 21:37 Photo ID: 6530440 VIRIN: 210222-N-JX361-2013 Resolution: 4009x2864 Size: 754.05 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Stores [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.