210211-N-DL524-1050 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2021) Barracks building (left) where Sailors assigned to the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conduct 14-day travel restriction of movement (ROM) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 21:36
|Photo ID:
|6530427
|VIRIN:
|210211-N-DL524-1050
|Resolution:
|6642x4744
|Size:
|851.75 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) COVID-19 Response [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
