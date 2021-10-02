USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) COVID-19 Response

210210-N-DL524-1010 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), enter the “Hawk’s Nest” to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Medical personnel and strategic forces were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

