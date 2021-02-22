210222-N-JX361-1005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Elizabeth Martinez, from Los Angeles, takes inventory in the ship’s store of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 21:37 Photo ID: 6530438 VIRIN: 210222-N-JX361-1005 Resolution: 3352x2394 Size: 779.04 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Stores [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.