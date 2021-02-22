Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Stores [Image 12 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Stores

    JAPAN

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210222-N-JX361-1005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Elizabeth Martinez, from Los Angeles, takes inventory in the ship’s store of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

