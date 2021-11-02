Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) COVID-19 Response [Image 7 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) COVID-19 Response

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210211-N-DL524-1043 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), deliver meals for Sailors completing 14-day travel restriction of movement (ROM) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 21:36
    Photo ID: 6530433
    VIRIN: 210211-N-DL524-1043
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 673.91 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) COVID-19 Response [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    COVID-19
    COVID Response

