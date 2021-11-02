USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) COVID-19 Response

210211-N-DL524-1017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman John Pedraza, left, from Queens, New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Samantha Bruce, from Burlington, Vermont, assigned to the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), set up a television in a barracks room for Sailors completing 14-day travel restriction of movement (ROM) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

