210211-N-DL524-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), deliver meals to Sailors completing 14-day travel restriction of movement (ROM) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 21:36 Photo ID: 6530428 VIRIN: 210211-N-DL524-1021 Resolution: 4567x6394 Size: 847.05 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) COVID-19 Response [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.