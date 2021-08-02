Members of the Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) staff, Civil Affairs East Africa, the Kentucky National Guard and U.S. Embassy Djibouti pose for a photo at the FAD military training center at Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. The visit offered an opportunity to see the current training facility and discuss future endeavors between organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6524728
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-YK577-1076
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
