CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center

Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kyad (left), the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, presents a gift to U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert (right), senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) at the FAD military training center at Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. The gift was given as a thank you for visiting and continued partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

