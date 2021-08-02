Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kyad (left), the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, presents a gift to U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert (right), senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) at the FAD military training center at Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. The gift was given as a thank you for visiting and continued partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6524725
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-YK577-1067
|Resolution:
|3844x2562
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT