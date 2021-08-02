Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kyad, the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, explains their organizational structure at the FAD military training center at Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. Kyad made the organizational chart that serves as a tool to help teach soldiers of the FAD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6524726
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-YK577-1056
|Resolution:
|5900x3933
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
