Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kyad, the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, explains their organizational structure at the FAD military training center at Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. Kyad made the organizational chart that serves as a tool to help teach soldiers of the FAD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 Location: DJ CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 9 of 9]