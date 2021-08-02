CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center

Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kyad (left), the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, gives a tour of the FAD military training center to U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert (right), senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) at the FAD military training center in Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. The visit offered an opportunity to see the current training facility and discuss future endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6524722
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-YK577-1040
|Resolution:
|5105x3403
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
