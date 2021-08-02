Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) show the “heart of the academy” to U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Holliday (left), Kentucky National Guard Bilateral Affairs Officer, at the FAD military training center in Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. The room showcased the lesson plans and training manuals for the entire military center of the FAD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:29 Photo ID: 6524723 VIRIN: 210208-F-YK577-1047 Resolution: 5620x3747 Size: 3.09 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.