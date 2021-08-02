Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 8 of 9]

    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center

    DJIBOUTI

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kyad (left), the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, presents a gift to U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Holliday (right), Kentucky National Guard Bilateral Affairs Officer, at the FAD military training center at Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. The Kentucky National Guard has been partners with Djibouti since 2015 as part of the State Partners Program (SPP) with the focus to promote mutually-beneficial relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:29
    Photo ID: 6524727
    VIRIN: 210208-F-YK577-1072
    Resolution: 4426x2951
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center
    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center
    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center
    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center
    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center
    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center
    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center
    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center
    CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT