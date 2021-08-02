U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert (left), senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kyad (right), the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, look at pictures at the FAD military training center Feb. 8, 2021. The FAD gave members of CJTF-HOA, the Kentucky National Guard, and staff of the U.S. Embassy Djibouti a tour of FAD military training facility as part of a partner initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6524724
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-YK577-1053
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
