U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert (left), senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kyad (right), the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, look at pictures at the FAD military training center Feb. 8, 2021. The FAD gave members of CJTF-HOA, the Kentucky National Guard, and staff of the U.S. Embassy Djibouti a tour of FAD military training facility as part of a partner initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:29 Photo ID: 6524724 VIRIN: 210208-F-YK577-1053 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.91 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.