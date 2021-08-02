CMC CJTF-HOA visits FAD military training center

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) salutes Lt. Col. Mohamed Djama Kayad, the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) commander, upon arrival at the FAD military training center at Holhol, Djibouti Feb. 8, 2021. The visit offered an opportunity to see the FAD military training facility and discuss future endeavors between organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

