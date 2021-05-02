USS Laboon Conducts General Quarters Training Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2021) – Damage Controlman Chief Petty Officer Isaac Adams, left, from Homeworth, Ohio, gives training to junior sailors during a general quarters training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 5, 2021. Laboon is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

