ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Corey Crumley, from Hampton, Tennessee, stands safety watch during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Jan. 30, 2021. Laboon is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021 16:42 Photo ID: 6520114 VIRIN: 210130-N-UL352-1031 Resolution: 4943x3295 Size: 1.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 43 of 43], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.