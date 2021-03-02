Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laboon Conducts Operations with Carrier Strike Group 2 [Image 33 of 43]

    Laboon Conducts Operations with Carrier Strike Group 2

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2021) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Petty Officer 3rd Class Jayzie Panis, from Los Angeles, inspects a gas turbine generator aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 3, 2021. Laboon is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6520121
    VIRIN: 210203-N-UL352-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laboon Conducts Operations with Carrier Strike Group 2 [Image 43 of 43], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    DDG 58
    Laboon
    CSG 2

